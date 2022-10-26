0
Menu
News

Adansi North NDC Constituency elections: Four fined GH₵6k each for disturbances

38024066 The four persons who have been convicted

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Four persons who were arrested in connection with the disturbances that occurred during the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency elections in Adansi North, have been convicted.

The four, Adjei Evans, Kingord Anku, Francis Amoah and Akwesi Aquah, were also fined GHS 6,000 each, by the Bekwai Circuit court, or in default serve three months imprisonment when they appeared before the court, Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

The four destroyed chairs and other properties belonging to the Nana Abu Bonsra Primary School, which was the venue for the elections while the ballot was being counted.

They were arrested on Sunday, 23 October 2022.

They were arraigned, convicted and fined.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: