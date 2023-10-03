Adansi Travels celebrates a decade of excellence with top CIMG hospitality award

File photo

Adansi Travels, Ghana's foremost travel and tour company, has marked its 10-year anniversary by clinching the prestigious title of Marketing Oriented Hospitality Company of the Year, 2022.

This honour was bestowed upon them at the 34th Annual National Marketing Performance Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel. Remarkably, this is the second time Adansi Travels has received this honor, having first won it in 2020.



What began a decade ago as a modest enterprise with just three dedicated individuals based in the Obuasi area of the Ashanti Region has since been instrumental in introducing both Ghanaians and foreigners to captivating tourist destinations, whether on foreign soil or within the breathtaking landscapes of Ghana.



Upon receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, "We extend our profound appreciation to all our partners, clients, and well-wishers. To our valued clients, who have entrusted us with their travel experiences and have become cherished members of our travel family since 2016, we are deeply thankful. Your unwavering support has inspired us to continually innovate and enhance our offerings."

He went on to emphasize, "This recognition will serve as a constant reminder to us to consistently provide nothing less than our very best. We are immensely grateful to the CIMG for bestowing this significant honor upon us for the second time, and it serves as a driving force for us to continue striving for excellence."



Adansi Travel’s approach to travel services is rooted in professionalism, trustworthiness, and unwavering loyalty, allowing them to carve a distinctive niche that caters to travellers of all budgets, inviting them to explore the wonders of Ghana and the world.



As they celebrate their 10th anniversary and this prestigious CIMG award, they stand as an embodiment of excellence in the hospitality and tourism industry, inspiring wanderlust and promoting the beauty of both Ghana and the world.