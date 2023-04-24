Adansi Zongo Chief calls for peaceful coexistence among religious groups

A file photo

The Adansi Zongo chief, Alhaji Jibrin Ibrahim in his Eid-ul-Fitr message to the people of Obuasi urged them to live and coexist peacefully. He said it was only when the various religious groups live peacefully that Obuasi can develop to the status residents are craving for.

Alhaji Jibrin Ibrahim made this call when he joined Muslims in Obuasi to observe prayers to mark this year's Eid- ul- Fitr.



Eid-ul-Fitr, is the Islamic festival celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl, which is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. It is also celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting which is being observed throughout the country with prayers and other Islamic observances.



"Obuasi and Ghana as a whole is well acclaimed for its peaceful coexistence and tolerance. I urge residents of Obuasi to guard jealously the peace that we are all enjoying and not do anything to jeopardize it", he said.



He hinted that he has formed a committee made up of political heads, clergy and Muslim leaders to deal with the ongoing communal violence rearing it's ugly head in Obuasi. He intimated that the committee has been tasked to make sure it stems the tide of violence among youth groups in Obuasi.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah who joined Muslims to observe prayers to mark Eid- ul- Fitr admonished Muslims especially the youth to be measured in their celebrations stating that the police was poised to deal with anybody who perpetuates crime or violence during the celebrations.

He again reiterated government's support for Muslims who desire to make the holy pilgrimage to Mecca. He said government was aware of the complaints by section of Muslims about the cost of making the holy journey.



"The Vice President His Excellency Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia is a listening Veep hence will take measures to address your grievances".



He also added his voice to the need for various religious groups in the country to continue to coexist peacefully. He said peacefully coexistence was the panacea to the country's development.



The Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Yusif Iddris in his address emphasized on the need for the political parties to elect leaders who are committed to sustaining the existing peace in the country.



He said, "I urge the political parties to look out for leaders who will unite the country when they are electing their leaders".