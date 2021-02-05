Add your voice to attract life-saving vaccines at reasonable cost - Ayorkor Botchwey to Ambassador

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Enrique Ernesto Escorza Zamudio

The president’s representative at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has indicated that the voice contributions of countries like Mexico in the procurement of vaccines for the coronavirus for Ghana, could help it attract reasonable subsidies on the cost.

She said that there is the need for international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, particularly in developing countries like Ghana.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said this during the presentation of open letters by Enrique Ernesto Escorza Zamudio, Ambassador-designate oof Mexico to Ghana this past Monday.



Interacting with him, she recalled the longstanding historical relations that has existed between both countries, dating back to 1961 when the country became the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Ghana.

She also acknowledged the great potential that still exists for educational cooperation between Mexico and Ghana in areas of common interest such as academic exchanges, scholarships, research and technical collaboration.



She underscored the need for the two countries to deepen their economic relations by making full use of the Ghana-Mexico Business and Cultural Chamber, formally launched in 2018, through the following key sectors of interest including agriculture, food and beverages, building and construction, manufacturing, alternative energy sector, tourism, transport, waste management, pharmaceutical and petroleum among others.



She wished Enrique Ernesto Escorza Zamudio a successful duty tour and assured him of the Ministry’s cooperation in carrying out his mandate to improve relations between Ghana and Mexico.