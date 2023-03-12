Addokope D/A Basic School gets toilet facility

Students and teachers ofnthe school

Source: GNA

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has constructed an 18-seater toilet facility for the Addokope D/A Basic School in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

This forms part of the Church’s social witnessing campaign to assist the less privileged and disadvantaged in society and to bring all creation to Christ.



Mrs. Rebecca Teiko Sabah, the National Director, Development and Social Services, PCG, inaugurating the KVIP, said the Church had a holistic approach towards development, made possible through work with development partners.



She lauded the long-standing partnership between the Presbyterian Relief Services and Development (PRESED) and the Ghana Outlook, UK, which has led to the provision of WASH facilities in deprived communities in Ghana.



She, therefore, encouraged the pupils and teachers to take good care of the facility to serve the needs of more children in the future.



Mr. Wodzi Wilson Katey, the Head Teacher of the school, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their selfless service and love for humanity.

A decent place of convenience had been a challenge to the school for some time, affecting the pupils’ academic work “because they have to leave school any time they want to attend to nature’s call,” he said.



Mr. Katey lauded the stakeholders for the facility, which was uniquely designed to prevent flies, reduce the spread of diseases, and curb open defecation.



He appealed to Ghana Outlook, UK, to support the school with a library.



Mr. Richard Gulliford, a Trustee of Ghana Outlook, whose charity had been working in Ghana for 25 years, said it had constructed 10 schools across the country and provided safe water and sanitation facilities in deprived communities.



“Funding wasn’t easy but by the grace of God few people, including children and the aged, supported the charity to pay for the project.”

He urged the people to use the facility well to motivate the sponsors to do more.



Elder Alfred Buenor Asamanyua, on behalf of the Chief and the people of the community, commended the donor partners for responding to their request for a toilet facility.



“The provision of the toilet facility is a great relief to the community, and we are committed to maintaining it to serve us for a long time,” he said.