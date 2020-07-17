General News

Adeiso SHS 'sacks' students after showing coronavirus symptoms

Photo of the deadly coronavirus

Amidst the coronavirus scare, some students of the Adeiso Senior High School in the Eastern region have been left to their fate to deal with the contagious disease.

It appears that the school does not have an isolation center and a health professional on campus as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while announcing the reopening of second cycle institutions for final years and Gold track students in one of his address to the nation.



According to GhanaWeb’s sources, the headmaster of the school, Doe Adzrago, two weeks ago authorised four students to go home and self-isolate after they showed symptoms of the virus without informing their parents.



The action taken by the school, according to our sources came after coronavirus tests were run on the students.



Meanwhile, the test results have not yet been released to them to know their status.

GhanaWeb upon contacting the Adeiso Health Clinic to follow up on issue, Samuel Gyansah admitted that a student from the Adeiso SHS was at the facility and samples were taken for testing after he exhibited signs of the global pandemic.



In the interview, he said “Only one person came here. We have a team that takes the sample when you are suspected to have contracted coronavirus so we called that team and I think the sample was taken”.



Samples of the other three were taken after contact tracers found out they took the first student to the hospital.



They were then asked to isolate pending the release of their results.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.