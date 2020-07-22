Health News

Adenta Mountain View Lions Club donates PPEs and medical supplies to Frafraha Health Centre

Items donated included nose masks, examination gloves and lamp among others

The Adenta Mountain View Lions Club on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) and medical supplies to the Frafraha Health Centre. This presentation marks the first phase of the club’s ongoing support of the facility after its members visited health facilities in the Adentan community to ascertain local needs.

President of the Adenta Mountain View Lions Club, Lion Yaw Asante led members to the Frafraha Health Centre to donate the items to help ease the working conditions at the clinic.



The items donated included; Nose masks, examination gloves, examination lamp, surgical gloves, privacy screen, baby lotions, soaps, antibacterial handwash, methylated spirit, sphygmomanometers (blood pressure monitors), infrared thermometers and Veronica buckets.



Receiving the items on behalf of the centre, Justina Issaka, Physician Assistant at the Frafraha Health Centre expressed excitement about the kind gesture exhibited by the Adenta Mountain View Lions Club. “We are excited and extremely happy to receive these items. They are so timely,” she said.



Adenta Mountain View Lions Club is part of Lions Clubs International, the world largest voluntary service organization that aims to serve their community and meet humanitarian needs.

Before this donation, a fundraising dinner was held in December 2019 to formally outdoor the club in the community. An amount of over GHC10,000 was raised to procure some needed items to support the Frafraha Health Centre, especially the maternity ward.



Present at the fundraising dinner was the Member of Parliament for Adentan, Honourable Yaw Buaben Asamoah, CEO of Dusk Capital, Mr. Bernard Osei-Tutu, Lion District Governor, Dr. Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu and several other Lions Club District 418 members.



Some companies such as PZ Cussons Ltd, Accra Brewery Ltd, Primetime Ltd, Diffusion Ltd and Ecube Ltd also supported the club with in-kind contributions.

Source: Adenta Mountain View Lions Club

