Adenta building collapse: Inferior materials were used for project - Accra NADMO director

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Archibald Cobbina, has disclosed that the cause of the building collapse at Adenta West, Madina, is due to the use of inferior building materials.

He explained that it had been discovered, from initial observations at the site of the building collapse, that the materials used in the construction were of very low standards.



“When I visited the place as at yesterday when it happened, the first thing was that you could see from the materials that the person involved was using very poor materials and from what is happening and our visit today, you could see that a lot of people do buildings without permits,” he explained.



He also told GhanaWeb that the owner of the collapsed building was attempting to finish the project in a very short period.



He said that this kind of attitude does not show that people love themselves enough.



“From the kind of information I picked from the grounds, it looks like he was putting up the building just in about a matter of a month or a month and a half; building three-storeys, I mean, why?

“As a country, we need to treat ourselves well and love ourselves and the country,” he added.



On the evening of Monday, May 1, 2023, GhanaWeb reported that one person had been trapped under a story building in the Madina constituency, as shared by the area Member of Parliament, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



He disclosed a Facebook LIVE video that showed rescue work ongoing at the site of the incident.



"Guys, just updating you on what is happening here at Adenta, where one person is trapped under this rubble. So far one excavator is in, we are expecting one more excavator," he said in his first video.



In a subsequent video shared hours later, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), police and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) were seen at the scene continuing with the rescue exercise.

Other videos sighted by GhanaWeb also showed earth-moving equipment removing iron rods from the rubble and other building material.











AE/OGB