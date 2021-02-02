Adesua Foundation supports thousands of students in Asante-Akim North District

Over 2,000 pupils benefited from the donation exercise

Adesua Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation dedicated to the promotion of education in the Asante-Akim North District, has supplied educational materials to pupils of selected schools in the District.

The items which included 3,500 exercise books, pens, mathematical sets, and crayons were distributed to pupils in four basic schools at Ananekrom, Dukusen, Pataban and Majida.



Over 2,000 pupils benefited from the exercise which sought to complement the efforts of parents in the provision of teaching and learning materials for their wards as school resumes after a long break.



With the strong backing of Nana Akuoko Sarpong, Paramount Chief of Agogo Traditional area said the Foundation has been providing various interventions for pupils with the aim of raising the standard of education in the area.



It has been organizing quizzes and seminars for senior high schools in the District as well as mobilizing stakeholders to discuss challenges confronting education in the area and how best to address them.



The Foundation is also currently spearheading the completion of a library project which has been abandoned for over 20 years as part of efforts to encourage reading among students as a way of improving performance.



Mr. Antony Agunobi, Executive Director of the Foundation who led a team of volunteers to distribute the items, said it was important to ensure no child stayed out of school for lack of basic materials needed for academic work.

He said there were pupils who genuinely needed help for various reasons and that the donation was to reach out to such children in order not to leave any child out of accessing education.



“We are here to donate these items to you as our small way of supporting you in your studies and to encourage you to focus on your education as children,” he told pupils of Ananekrom D/A School.



He further counseled them to be disciplined and obedient to their teachers and parents, saying: “show respect to your elders and concentrate on your studies so that you will be successful in life”.



Mr. Agunobi also promised to mobilize resources to procure uniforms and footwear for distribution to needy pupils after spotting some of the children not wearing uniforms.



Mr. Aboagye Agyemang, Public Relations Officer of the District Education Directorate, paid glowing tribute to the Foundation for touching the lives of the children.



He said such interventions were critical to the promotion of quality education and urged other organizations and individuals to complement the efforts being made by the government to make education accessible to every Ghanaian child.