Adhere to coronavirus preventive protocols - Kadjebi NCCE

File Photo: NCCE

Mr Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to the citizenry to continue to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols to protect them against the pandemic.

He said the observation of the safety protocols such as hand washing under running water, wearing of face masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing would help curb the pandemic if not eliminate it.



Addressing members of the Church of Pentecost at an NCCE sensitisation programme at Asato-Kosamba in the Oti Region, Mr Agbesi-Latsu said the post-recovery effect of the pandemic was so dire and called on all to protect themselves against the disease.



He said there were reports of patients with protracted symptoms such as coughing, impotence, infertility, fainting, forgetfulness, shortness of breath, among others as post-COVID-19 syndrome.



Mr Agbesi-Latsu also advised the congregants to stop stigmatization because the act could be counter-productive to fighting the pandemic and could lead to the reduction in people seeking medical care and testing.

Mr Richard Kwashie Segbawu, a Principal Field Officer of NCCE called on the citizens to join in fighting the pandemic since the battle could only be won through concerted efforts.



Mr Godwin Ode, an Elder of the Church, thanked the Commission for the programme and pledged the congregation’s commitment to adhering to the safety protocols.



The Commission also sensitised members of the Kukurantumi, Kponkpa, Dodo-Pepesu, Dodo-Dompa, Dodo-Tamale, Olombobi, Titiaka, Dodi-Akum and other communities on the pandemic.