Adidase community gets a classroom block and furniture

The new furniture supplied to the school

Correspondence from Bono Region

The daily task of school children at Adidase Electoral Area who used to walk for a long distance to share a dilapidated school building at Atuahene Krom has come to an end.



Adidase is one of the farming communities in the Sunyani Municipal Assembly.



Over the years, this growing farming community with a population of close to one thousand people has been complaining about a school building in the community.



Children who are of school-going age have to walk to cover a long distance in order to access nursery and primary education at Atuahene Krom.



As a result of this worrying trend, most children of school-going age opt to stay at home and join their parents in their farms while the few ones who desire to go to school often absent themselves from school due to fatigue as a result of the long miles they have to cover on daily basis from their homes to school.



Last year, the Adidase community met with the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Hon Kwesi Ameyaw Cheremeh, to discuss on how to establish a nursery school for these children.

On Friday, February 12, 2021, this project, which was initiated by the Member of Parliament was handed over to the community to be used by the school children. The project included a two-unit classroom block with four-seater water closet facilities, a washroom, an office, a kitchen and modern furniture to be used by the school children.



At a brief handing over ceremony, the former presiding member of the assembly, Mr Ansu Kumi, who represented Hon Kwesi Ameyaw Cheremeh, urged the Municipal Education Directorate to undertake routine maintenance of these facilities.



The Municipal Education Director, Mrs Theresa Kyere Boakye, expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East for such a befitting facility.



The Gyaasehene of Atuahene Krom, Nana Baffour Konti, in an interview with Ghanaweb's Regional Correspondence, was optimistic that the Adidase community will produce great intellectuals in the future to contribute their quota to develop their community. Today, our children can go to school without covering any distance, he said. Nana Baffour Konti promised to take good care of the facility in order to last for many years.



Few mothers, who were at the ceremony, promised to encourage their wards to take advantage of this building to access education. The burden of getting motorbikes to transport our kids to school has now come to an end, they added in joy.