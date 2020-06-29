General News

Adiembra SHS Headmaster sacks students for breaching coronavirus protocols

Some students of Adiembra Senior High School (SHS) within the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Area (STMA) have alleged that William Takyi, their Headmaster, has sacked them for “leaving campus without permission”.

According to the school authorities, leaving campus without permission is a breach of the laid down restrictions and protocols put in place to ensure the safety of students, teaching and non-teaching staff during this novel Coronavirus pandemic.



The students, in a viral video, stated that they left campus in search of water.



“Mr Takyi, the headmaster has sacked us to go home. We were just washing our clothes and when he saw us, he just asked us to go home,” the students said in Akan.

They alleged that since the reopening of school on Monday, June 15, 2020, they have not been able to access potable water, hence their decision to go outside the school campus and fetch water.



The students, mostly boys, further alleged their female counterparts are allowed to go outside the campus to run errands and they suspect they are having amorous affairs with the teachers, hence no female students were sacked.



They further accused the school management of keeping over 60 students in one dormitory, a clear violation of the president’s directives prior to the reopening of schools.

