Adisadel '98 Year Group' cut sod for 200-seater library complex

Adisadel College school complex

The 1998 Year Group of the Adisadel College in Cape Coast has cut the sod for the construction of a multi-purpose state-of-the-art reading complex for the school.

The project expected to be completed in two years comes with a two-floor reading area of 460sqm with a capacity to accommodate up to 200 students.



It would have a management office, multi-functional room, ground, and first-floor reading areas, and washroom facilities.



The provision would also be made to accommodate solar panels for renewable energy, use of natural lighting sources, and harness natural water supplies.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Mr. Ahmed Tawiah Adjei, President of the 1998 Year Group, said the move was in cognizance of the tradition of the school for old students to give back to the school.



He said as host of the 2023 speech and prize-giving day to mark its 25 years after leaving the school, the 1998 year group will hand over the facility as part of its projects.

Mr. Tawiah recounted the immeasurable contributions of old boys to the upliftment of the school and expressed excitement about his Year Group’s decision to add to the gains of other year groups.



According to him, the Year Group settled on delivering a reading facility for Adisadel Basic school (Kantaga) to improve students’ reading culture to generally enhance academic performance.



“It would also offer lower school residents to have a place they can access at any point outside school hours for quiet studies and also afford them a sense of ownership and responsibility of a vital campus facility”.



He called on all his mates to show commitment to the project and appealed to corporate institutions to support the group in cash and kind to complete their legacy projects.



Mr Frederick Bediako, the Chairman of the Project Implementation Committee, explained that the building was designed to blend into the beautiful architecture of the school and to accommodate any future expansions.

He told the gathering that although the task ahead was an arduous one, he believed that if all members of the group commit to the project, it would become a reality.



Reverend Faustina Baidoo, Headteacher of the Adisadel Basic School, assured the group of the full school’s support and promised it will do well to maintain the building when completed.



Earlier, the 1998 Year Group gave books and a cash donation to the contestants of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) and their handlers for the honour done the school by placing second in the competition.