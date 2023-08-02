Adisadel College Class of 2000 (Quaque House) honours quiz team for Central Regional NSMQ win

Adisadel College Class of 2000 in a group photo

Source: Freeman Kwade, Contributor

The 2000-Year Group of Adisadel College Quaque House has recognised and celebrated the remarkable achievement of the Adisadel College 2023 quiz team at a special event dubbed 'Santa 00 Quaque House Alumni Reunion and Awards Night.’

The team emerged victorious in the Central Regional Championship final of the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) competition.



The prestigious ceremony, held at the Airport View Hotel in Accra on Friday, July 29, saw several members of the 2000-Year Group, along with their spouses and other esteemed alumni of the college, come together to acknowledge the triumph of the school's quiz team.



During the event, the group took the opportunity to recognise and honour some of its distinguished members in various fields of endeavour and also extend accolades to current officials of Adisadel College.



Notable awardees included Mr. Stephen Bediako Sakyi (Inspirational House Master), Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman (Lifetime Achievement Award), Mr. George Asare (Community Service and Leadership Award), and Mr. Ebenezer Appiah (Most Active Member Award).



Addressing the audience during the awards ceremony, Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, President of the Santa 2G Quaque House Alumni, said that the gesture of recognition aimed to celebrate the outstanding achievements of students and fellow alumni who have made remarkable contributions in various fields.

"As esteemed alumni of Adisadel College, we are profoundly impressed by the team’s dedication to upholding the values and traditions that our beloved institution stands for," Dr. Opoku Agyemang stated.



"Their recent victory reflects the legacy of excellence that has been nurtured within the halls of Adisadel College for generations."



Dr. Opoku Agyemang also shared the group's plans for the upcoming 2023–2024 academic year, which include mentorship programmes, scholarships for needy but brilliant students, and various engaging events aimed at strengthening the ties between the alumni group and current students while also making positive contributions to their alma mater and society.



The Headmaster of Adisadel College, Mr. Samuel Kofi Agudogo, who received the citation of honour on behalf of the quiz team, expressed his gratitude to the alumni group for the recognition.



He emphasized that such acknowledgment would inspire the students to reach greater heights and urged the old students to continue being ambassadors for the school by renewing their unwavering support.

Mr. George Asare, a prominent executive member of the Santa Quaque House 2G Alumni, highlighted the significance of the Reunion and Awards Night.



He stressed that the event provided a valuable opportunity for the members to strengthen their professional networks and foster meaningful connections.



"As we engage in lively conversations, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations, we reaffirm the power of our Quaque House network—a network built on friendship, support, and shared ambitions," he said.



"Your presence here tonight signifies the shared values we hold dear and strengthens our resolve to continue making a positive impact in the world."









