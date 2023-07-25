Adisadel College assault: GES orders suspension of the culprit; involves police

Adisadel College

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed that a student of Adisadel College in the Central Region who was seen assaulting another be immediately suspended.

A statement issued and signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Affairs of the GES, indicated that the Regional Directorate has been tasked to liaise with the school authorities as well as the relevant security agencies to investigate the matter.



A video that has gone viral on social media reveals a senior assaulting a junior in the school’s dormitory.



The senior in the process, hits the head of the junior against a metal bed that has left him with a swollen face.

Details of when it happened and who recorded the incident remain unknown but the GES has condemned what it described as a barbaric act.



Read the full details of the release below;



