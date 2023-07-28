Adisadel College assault: Suspect granted police bail

The suspect is charged with causing harm and assault

After a viral video showed an Adisadel College student choking and abusing his fellow classmate over a SIM card dispute, the suspect has been granted bail by the police after his initial arrest.

The student faced charges of causing harm and assault but was later released into the custody of the school's headmaster, with a scheduled arraignment set for Friday.



In the altercation captured on video, the student was seen choking his junior before slamming his head against a metallic bed in the dormitory.



As a result of the incident, the victim sustained injuries to his face and is currently receiving both medical and psychological attention.



Interestingly, the victim faced suspension for not reporting the incident initially after the video went viral.



However, following public outcry over his punishment, the suspension has been rescinded. Many argued that it was unfair to punish the victim further, as he had already endured a traumatic experience and required psychological support.

Addressing the students in Cape Coast, the Deputy Education Minister, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, spoke about the incident and advised the students to exhibit better behavior.



Additionally, the Minority Spokesperson on Education, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, called on the Ghana Education Service to implement measures to combat bullying in senior high schools.



He advocated for a review of the code of conduct and punishment regime in schools to deter students from engaging in such behaviors.



Nortsu-Kotoe also suggested granting school heads greater authority to take disciplinary actions, beyond just suspensions or dismissals, to effectively address bullying issues.



GA/SARA

SARA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb