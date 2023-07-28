Adisadel College incident: Culprit granted district bail

File photo

Correspondence from the Central Region

A Cape Coast District Magistrate Court has granted a district bail to the culprit involved in the viral video circulated on social media depicting bullying at Adisadel College.



The court which could not constitute the panel of three to deliberate on the case granted the district bail and would make the next appearance on Wednesday, August 3, 2023.



However, the case was not held in an open court because both the victim and the culprit are minors.



Both parents, the headmaster of the school, the prosecution, the Attorney General’s representative and the judge were allowed in the room with the parties involved.



However, the police refused to brief the media after the closed-door discussion with the parties involved.

Background



An incident of assault at Adisadel College went viral after it was captured on tape by a student.



The video showed a final-year student strangling his mate from behind in a dormitory before smashing his face against a metal bed frame which resulted in a huge swell and a cut on the checks of the victim.



It was made known that both were fighting over a SIM card.



The incident happened in front of some other students who were cheering the culprit.

The school has since suspended the offending student and would have to write his WASSCE at the WAEC Centre in the Cape Coast Metropolis.



The Ghana Education Service has, however, condemned the act as a “barbaric act of violence”.



In a statement dated Monday, July 24, 2023, GES expressed concern over the “disturbing video” and assured the public of its resolve to deal with the matter decisively.



Some officials in the public offices have visited the schools and met with management on how best they can find lasting solutions to bullying and other issues within schools.