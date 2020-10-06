Adisco book 5th final in 6 years after seeing off Motown, Ketasco

Adisadel College beat two-time champions Achimota Senior High School and Keta Senior High and Technical School in second semi-final contest at the National Science and Maths Quiz on Tuesday, October 6.

The Greater Accra Region side had high hopes of making it to the finals but lost with a one-point difference.



End of Contest:



Adisadel College: 21pts



Achimota School: 20pts



Keta SHTS: 17pts

The Santaclausians will be making a fifth appearance in the final in five years.



They will be chasing their second trophy.



Standing in their way will be two-time champions Opoku Ware School, who became the first side to make it to Thursday’s final, and the winner of the last semi-final contest between six-time champions Presbyterian Boys’ SHS, Kumasi Academy and Aburi Presby SHS.



