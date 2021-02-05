Adjei Sowah contributed nothing to Nana Addo’s victory, remove him - NPP supporter

AMA boss, Mohammed Adjei Sowah

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has slammed the former Major of Accra Nii Adjei Sowah for contributing nothing to the victory of President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election.

Vincent Nii Okai, a researcher and a member of the party in the Odododiodoo constituency took the former Mayor to the cleaners saying he was nowhere to be found during the campaign period.



He has therefore called for his immediate removal from office as the Mayor.



Addressing several issues that led to the defeat of the party’s parliamentary candidate in 2020, he said disunity, selfish interests on the part of some individuals did not help the party.



He indicated that instead of the Mayor using his influence and office to campaign for the NPP, he relaxed and only came around when the president was visiting.



According to him, the former Mayor should be shown the exit because he will create problems is retained.



He proposed the name of lawyer Niibi Ayibontey saying he would be the best candidate for the position of Mayor.



In his view, the former MP for the area is a unifier, highly respected, and a man who can unite the rank and file of the NPP in the constitiency.



Although he admitted not being a power broker, he appealed to the party to ensure that the President is informed about his submissions.



Meanwhile, he has advised Niibi not to contest the primaries to be elected as a candidate for the party in 2024.



He said he will. lose the parliamentary election should he be elected as a candidate in 2024.