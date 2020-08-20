Regional News

Adjumanko Mantse advises Gas to celebrate Homowo in peace

Chief of Adjumanko in James Town, Nii Attoh Otokunor Adjumanku

The Chief of Adjumanko in James Town, Nii Attoh Otokunor Adjumanku, has advised the Ga state to celebrate this year’s Homowo in peace and observe all the safety protocols to curb Coronavirus.

The Chief said the virus has disrupted everything globally and as such residents must celebrate the festival in decorum and in their homes.



Nii Otokunor Adjumanku made the call in an interview with Onua TV after he and his elders had poured libation for the commencement of the Homowo.



Accompanied by his subjects, they visited the family house in James Town and poured the libation.



He explained that “we need peace and because of the Covid-19, we should do all our traditions in the house to avert further spread of the virus”.

The Chief said Gas must unite because quarrels and litigation would not bring any development to the Ga state.



The Dzase of Adjumanko, Nii Dzase, also called for peace among chiefs and their subjects in the Ga state.



“We should live in peace. Don’t fight over what does not belong to you”.



Nii Dzase urged the subjects to also help their chiefs in their endeavours.

