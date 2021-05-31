Admit Rastafarian students now – High Court orders Achimota School

Tyron Marhguy has been cleared to school at Achimota

• An Accra High Court has ordered Achimota School to allow two Rastafarian students pursue their high school education there

• The students were denied admission due to their hairstyle



• In separate rulings, the court upheld the arguments of the students and asked that they are admitted



The Human Right division of the Accra High Court has ruled that Achimota School committed an illegality in rejecting two Rastafarian students Tyron Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea on grounds of their hairstyle.



The court has thus, ordered the school to immediately admit the students and allow them pursue their education.



The two, Tyron Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea were denied admission by the school despite being placed there by the Computerized School Selection and Placement System.

Efforts to have the school backtrack on its decision proved futile, forcing the parents of the students to file separate cases at the Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court.



In separate rulings, the judge held that the two students deserved to be in the school and thus instructed Achimota School to admit them.



The landmark ruling brings some level of finality to the issue that has been raging since March 19, 2021.



Achimota held that the hairstyle of the students did not conform to the school's rules and regulations. The students on the other hand argued that the decision by the school amounted to discrimination which is against the laws of the country.



Meanwhile the Ministry of Education has announced that it is drawing up a comprehensive program that will cater for issues such as the Achimota and recent Wesley Girls fasting brouhaha.