Admit the challenges and fix the country - Coalition of Organizers

The Coalition is made up of Youth Organisers from GCPP, PNC, APC and PPP

The Coalition of National Youth Organizers, an association of Youth Organizers of four political parties has called on Government to admit the challenges of the country to be able to fix them.

The political parties involved are; the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), All Progressive Congress (APC), and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).



In a press statement released to the GNA in Cape Coast, Mr Jude Balma for GCPP said he was particularly pained about the unemployment rate among the youth who he described as the “fulcrum “for developing any serious country because they had the energy and zeal to push the future of the country.



“Unstable lighting system is killing investors' confidence and the President must fix it, galamsey is killing our mining sector and government must fix it, the high unemployment rate is a national security threat and the government must act swiftly to fix this broken country.”



Mr King Hassan of the APC complained about increases in fuel prices and quizzed why a government that admitted difficulties in the financial sector, would want to tax its people unreservedly to their discomfort.

Sharing his sentiments, he questioned Government's commitment to fighting the unregulated and illegal small-scale mining: "if operation galamstop, couldn't stop the galamsey then the government cannot and will not fight galamsey”.



For his part, Mr. Mark Arkoh the National Youth Organizer for the PNC underscored the need for the Government to as a matter of emergency admit the deficiencies in the power sector and tackle it head-on as it could have serious implications on the country's economy.



“Government is slow to admit the wrongs affecting us as a people and particularly, the lack of willingness on its part to further invest in other renewable energy resources to lessen the plight of local industries," Mr Osei Kofi of PPP, added.