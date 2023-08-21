Adoagyiri gets new chief

The newly installed Chief of Adoagyiri

Source: Michael Oberteye

Odehyee Kwame Ntiamoah from the Dwumana Royal Family of Adoagyiri has been installed as Chief of Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region with the stool name Barima Adu Korkor lll.

Barima Adu Korkor lll following his installation was carried shoulder-high and paraded through the principal streets of Adoagyiri to announce his installation.



He swore the oath of allegiance to Osabarima Okogyeaman Apagya Fori, Apapamhene, and Amantuomiensahene of Akyem Abuakwa under whose jurisdiction the Adoagyiri town falls.



Present at the ceremony were the Abontendomhene and Chief of Kyebi, Osabarima Marfo Kwabrane, the Apedwahene, Osabarima Frimpong Manso, the Amanfromhene Barima Ofosuhene Apenteng, the Asikamhene, Osabarima Owusu Aduomi, and the Sagyimasehene, Barima Obotuo Dankwa.



The event attracted a huge gathering of people from Akyem Abuakwa. There has been tension in Adoagyiri town following the installation of George Twum as Chief of the town under the stool name Okoanadwo Afutu Dompre, who claims to owe allegiance to Akyem Kotoku.



The Kotoku Traditional Council, in a letter on February 23, 2023, warned the Okyenhene to stay away from Adoagyiri lands, claiming that the Adoagyiri stool doubles as Ankobeahene Akyem Kotoku.



These claims were denied by the State Secretary of Akyem Abuakwa State Mr. D.M. Ofori-Atta, who maintains that Adoagyiri has at all material times been part of Akyem Abuakwa.

He indicated that Barima Adu Korkor ll, who died in the year 2007, was one of the most dedicated and longest-reigning chiefs of Akyem Abuakwa.



He added that, records indicate, that all successive Adoagyiri Chiefs have been part of the Akyem Abuakwa State Council and that, the Kotoku citizens just like other ethnic communities, are settlers, granted the usufructuary right and have no allodial right to any land at Adoagyiri.



The Akyem Abuakwa State hinted that they will not secede an inch of their land or tolerate any customary violations within their territory henceforth, warning that any such infringement will have consequences.



The tension was further aggravated by the murder of Odehyee Kwame Sarkodie, a member of the Dwumana Royal Family on 15th July 2023, by elements suspected to be linked to the beleaguered Kotoku faction.



The installation of Barima Adu Korkor lll cements the resolve of the chiefs and People of Akyem Abuakwa State to protect their territory regardless.



The Dwumana Royal family at the ceremony called on the police to expedite action on the investigation into the murder of Odehyee Kwame Sarkodie and ensure that justice prevails.