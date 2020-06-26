General News

Adom Otchere, Metro TV ‘abandon’ Ken Agyapong, beg Kwame Awuah-Darko

Paul Adom Otchere, Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV has dissociated the station and himself from some defamatory comments made against the former Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Mr. Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko by Kennedy Agyapong

“As you know and as it is scrolling on our screen, on this programme, we always have a permanent disclaimer that scrolls on our screen…views expressed by guests are their own views and they are by no means the views of Good Evening Ghana or Metro TV. I told Kwame Awuah Darko’s lawyers that the views expressed by Kennedy Agyapong are his own views and they are already in court with him over defamation”, he revealed on the show on Thursday night.



According to him, they are aware of a defamatory suit against Kennedy Agyapong on a similar matter pending before a court following his outburst on a multimedia platform but the media house has since retracted and apologized.



It would be recalled earlier this week that Kennedy Agyapong on the show served a notice of a showdown against the former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Bulk Oil Supply and Storage (BOST) Kingsley Awuah-Darko who has been tipped to partner former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 Presidential elections.



According to the Assin Central constituency Member of Parliament, he has in his possession a dossier of corruption and corruption-related activities engaged in by the prospective National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Presidential candidate while he served as the Head of BOST.

Responding to a question in an interview on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana about who he expects to be named the running mate to the NDC’s presidential candidate, Kennedy Agyapong retorted “Today they called me and said Awuah Darko. That will be so interesting because he is very corrupt and I’ll hit him hard. He is very very corrupt. I’ve gone for the dossier of all the documents from BOST and I’ll start hitting him hard one-touch”.



But the media house has since issued a disclaimer, apologized, and dissociated itself from the comments of Mr. Kennedy Agyapong against the former BOST MD.





