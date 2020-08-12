General News

Adom-Otchere chastises Prof Ahwoi over 'uncomplimentary' remarks about Arkaah

Paul Adom-Otchere, Host of Good Evening Ghana

The host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, has chastised Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi for making some "uncomplimentary" comments about the late Kow Nkensen Arkaah in his recently published book “Working with Rawlings”.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Paul Adom-Otchere said the narrative on the late Vice President in the book was against the norms of the society.



“The one that was very disappointing to me was the Kow Nkensen Arkaah one because I thought it was anti-cultural. This is a man who has died and he was a Vice-President and you come out and make such flagrant uncomplimentary remarks about him," Adom-Otchere said. “You have to make complimentary remarks about the dead, that is our culture. If you want to make uncomplimentary remarks about the dead you don’t make it widely published when the man cannot respond.”



Prof Ahwoi in his book “Working with Rawlings” claimed that the late Vice President had a slippery zip and could not resist young beautiful girls at the Presidency.

This, Adom-Otchere explained, is in a bad taste no matter how you look at it.



“Forget about the politics and everything, this was really bad,” said Adom-Otchere.



Prof Ahwoi’s book has generated controversy in the rank and file of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with some party faithful questioning why the book was released in a year when Ghana was heading to the polls, suggesting a deliberate attempt to destroy their electoral fortunes.

