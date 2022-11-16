Adom-Otchere details two times he escaped entrapment attempt

Host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere

Host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere has criticised the modus operandi of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, following his recent expose implicating Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

According to the journalists, he ever escaped two attempts of entrapment when some people sought to cause him to implicate himself.



“These things happen all the time and I have had experiences that I will share with you. First one happened many years ago in 2006 or 2007. I had some job to do in Takoradi so I was in a car going to Takoradi with two or three friends of mine."



“The guy called me with some Arab sounding tone, he says he likes my programme and I said okay. Then he says he wants to appear on my programme. I said Okay you can appear on my programme, what do you want to say? He says he wants to talk about how my programme is good but the reason why he is calling me is that he wanted to know how much it costs to appear on my programme,” he recounted.



Paul Adom-Otchere noted that despite the insistence of the caller, he declined the invitation from the man who said he will ‘treat him well’



“I said please I am not interested in you making me happy. I am happy already, if you want to do something on the programme go to commercial,” he stated.

The programme host added that it later turned out that the call was a prank call from programme aired on Peace FM.



He further recalled his second experience where another anonymous caller sought to induce him with a proposal of leading him to meet the president.



“2018 or 2019, somebody called me and says he has 19 million dollars to give to Bank of Ghana but he is having difficulty in bringing the money to the Bank of Ghana so he called me. I said so what do you want me to do? He says I want you to take me the president and I said really? You want to bring money to Ghana and you want to go to the president, okay, go to Bank of Ghana and talk to them about it or go to finance ministry and talk to them about it."



“Then he said I have 54 million. I said your 19 has now jumped to 54? He said yes, we have a lot of money we want to bring to Ghana but we want influential people we can take us…” he recalled.



He noted that he ignored the proposal by the anonymous caller insisting that he takes his business proposal to the appropriate government quarters.

“Should we be doing that as a country? I don’t agree. Should we engender, facilitate and encourage this kind of way in which we find corruption? I am not sure we should do that,” he cautioned.



Aremeyaw Anas's latest exposé dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’ has compelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen from office.



Charles Adu Boahen on video alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just USD200,000 as an 'appearance fee' and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



