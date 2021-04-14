Adom Otchere’s Good Evening Ghana now my favourite comedy show – Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah is the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah has described Good Evening Ghana, a current affairs/political show on Metro TV, as his current favourite comedy show, noting that the show has overtaken the KSM Show, a true comedy show, to become his favourite comedy show.

Mr. Braimah, a much-experienced journalist himself, has criticized the show for its apparent loss of relevance in recent times.



“The KSM show used to be my favourite Comedy show on TV. Now, my favourite Comedy show is Good Evening Ghana,” Mr. Braimah wrote, barely concealing his sarcasm.



Good Evening Ghana is one of the oldest political /current affairs shows in the country. For a very long time, the show hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere was seen by many as one of the best shows on television, with the host regularly receiving plaudits for his exploits.



Lately, the show has generated much controversy with many accusing the host of being an extension of the propaganda machinery of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), on which political opponents are vilified or attacked for criticizing the governing party or exposing lapses in the Government.



Mr. Adom-Otchere has constantly denied these accusations, maintaining that the show presents credible analysis and does not do the bidding of any political party.

Mr. Adom-Otchere, in yesterday’s edition, for instance, attacked Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni for failing to mention the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo as a promoter of free speech.



He accused him of being bitter, suffering from delusions of grandeur, and hellbent on discrediting the President.



He also tried to justify why singer Sonnie Badu was entitled to his fake honourary degrees awarded by non-accredited institutions.







