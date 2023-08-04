Adomi Advisory Group welcomes Johanna Leblanc as new partner

Johanna Leblanc has joined the Adomi Group as a partner

Source: Stephen Boateng, Contributor

Adomi Advisory Group, PLLC is pleased to announce that Johanna Leblanc has joined the firm as a partner in its global public policy practice in the Washington, D.C. office. Ms. Leblanc is a trained lawyer specializing in national security law and foreign policy.

Before joining Adomi Advisory Group, Ms. Leblanc served as a senior staffer at the United States Congress, where she played a pivotal role in advancing both foreign and domestic policy agendas. Her responsibilities also included handling appropriations. Prior to this, she served as a Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to three Haitian Ambassadors to the United States and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she advised on intergovernmental relations, immigration, national security, and bilateral trade investments.



She also promoted the interests of the State before the United States Congress, White House, State Department, and other institutions. Some of her accomplishments in this role include the successful renewal of Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act (CBTPA), by Congress through strategic lobbying. Ms. Leblanc has worked and lived across the African continent. Ms. Leblanc often appears on television across the African continent to discuss foreign policy-related matters.



Since 2017, she has been a member of the Military Observation Commission Project (MOCP), authorized by the Pentagon, through which she attends, observes, analyzes, critiques, and reports on military commission war crimes hearings at Guantanamo Bay. Ms. Leblanc, currently serves as the Co-Chair of the African Continental Free Trade Area(AfCFTA) initiative at the National Bar Association.



“ I am thrilled to be able to utilize my wealth of experience in law and public policy to help advance the interests of our clients.” While she offers expert advice to clients on a broad spectrum of matters, the firm's clientele includes both U.S. and African-based clients, a significant portion of work is dedicated to supporting clients across the African continent. Her practice also includes supporting businesses and investors in securing debt financing for projects in emerging economies.

Due to work in the United States and abroad, Ms. Leblanc was named one of the 40 Under 40 Nation's Best Advocates by the National Bar Association, In 2019, she was also named as one of the 100 under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent in Government and Politics.



Ms. Leblanc holds a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of law and a Master of Laws in National Security Law and U.S. Foreign Relations from the George Washington University Law School. In addition, she holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bethune Cookman University and Florida A&M University, respectively.



