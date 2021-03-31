Adongo clashes with Minority Leadership over Ken Ofori-Atta’s approval

Isaac Adongo, Bolgatanga Central MP

Isaac Adongo (NDC – Bolgatanga Central MP), has strongly criticized the Minority Leadership in Parliament for consenting to the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister-designate, despite serious concerns about his fraudulent character.

“As for Ken Ofori-Atta, we have another four years of battle ahead of us, and we are ready for him. I am not going to be daunted because Ofori-Atta has been approved. And people are asking why if he was corrupt yet was approved. I must continue to hold the government to account. That will not demoralize me, although I know the majority of my people are not happy. I will continue to do my work,” Adongo warned.



Adongo told the Media in Parliament on Tuesday, March 30:



“I have stayed out of the media because of the question of why we approved Ken Ofori-Atta. I did not want to drag my name in the mud when I [did] not have control over the processes leading to the approval... He can put GH¢100 billion in this room and I will get him out as a Finance Minister, but that is not my decision.”



He declared: “If there’s anybody who will put his life on the line to get Ken Ofori-Atta not to be the Finance Minister you can wake me up [...] any day. But it's a collective decision. I disagree with the decision but I respect the view of the majority.”

Ken Ofori-Atta was approved by the MPs after his two-day vetting.



This was after his appearance at the Appointments Committee was rescheduled on many occasions following his reported post-COVID-19 health complications.



Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh in presenting the recommendation of the committee, highlighted a number of questions the nominee was asked.



“The nominee answered a number of questions ranging from the justification for the resubmission of the Agyapa transaction to Parliament, public sector wages negotiations, the rationale for the proposed tax hikes by the government and the management and use of the petroleum revenue. The committee by consensus recommends to the house to approve the nomination of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta for appointment as Minister responsible for Finance,” he indicated.