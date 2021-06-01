Adongo warns Adu Boahen over his private company

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central and Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Isaac Adongo, has warned deputy ministerial nominee designate Dr. Charles Adu Boahen to withdraw his company Black Stars brokerage as book runners and transaction advisors to government.

Mr Adongo asked him to do that ahead of the vetting tomorrow Wednesday, June 2 or risk rejection by the Committee.



The deputy ranking member for the finance Committee has disclosed he will mount a crusade for rejection of the nomination of Dr. Adu Boahen should he fail do heed since the move amounts to conflict of interest.

Addressing the media in parliament Mr. Adongo further revealed his intention to petition the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate not just the nominee but also finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta whose Data Bank is undertaking similar exercise.



He added the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and other international bodies will equally be petitioned.