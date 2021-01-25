Adormeh-Odumase outdoors new chief

Nene Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III is the new chief for Adormeh-Odumasi

The Chiefs and elders of Adormeh-Odumasi in the Manya Krobo District have out-doored Nene Kpabitey Kwao Kpakpataku III as the chief for Adormeh-Odumasi.

This follows a ruling after 10 years of chieftaincy dispute, which affirmed that Nene Kpakpataku was the right candidate to succeed Nene Atiamoah Nartey II, as the chief of the area and Djase of the Manya Krobo traditional area.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the newly out-doored chief applauded the traditional council for the peaceful manner in which the dispute had been resolved and pledged to lead the community to initiate developmental projects.

He said plans were far advanced to establish a Creche and Basic schools in the community, to improve access to education as well as award scholarships to needy but brilliant students to enable the youth to progress in education.