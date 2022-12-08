Adrobaa Chief performs rituals after fatal school bus accident

Six school children died in the accident on Friday, November 10, 2022 on the Adrobaa-Terchire road

Correspondence from Ahafo Region

The Chiefs and people of Adrobaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have performed some rituals in the community after a fatal school bus accident claimed six lives.



The performance of the rituals by the traditional authorities in the area is to seek a peaceful rest for the souls of the deceased individuals and to avert any such calamity in the community in future.



As part of the rituals, women in the community swept the entire community to the outskirts and later sprinkled white clay and powder on the main Adrobaa-Terchire road.



According to the Kyeame of Adrobaa, Nana Kwame Nkrumah, the practice is not new to the community but has become necessary following the recent calamity that happened in the community three weeks ago.



“This is not a new practice but you know because of Christianity some of these rituals were fading but we have now gone back to our old ways because of the accident we witnessed three weeks ago. As part of the process, the women swept through the community and other rituals were performed on the road as well”.



Nana Kwame Nkrumah urged Ghanaians to promote and uphold the traditions of their various communities for their collective good.

“We are Ghanaians and we must uphold our traditions and practices as a people so I am urging Ghanaians to go back to their roots in our collective interest”.



Some residents in the community after the rituals commended the traditional authorities for taking steps to prevent such accidents in the community again.



“We are happy that nananom have taken steps to protect the people in the community. It is a good move and we are hopeful that we will not witness such disasters in the community again”, they revealed.



Five pupils and the driver of DS Elites Academy perished in a gory accident on Friday, November 11, 2022, after the school’s 207 bus was involved in an accident on the Adrobaa-Terchire road.



Several other pupils who got injured had to be rushed to the St. John of God Hospital at Duayaw Nkwanta and other nearby health facilities at Adrobaa and Terchire for treatment.