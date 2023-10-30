Adu Boahen did not engage in 'any actual criminal activity' — OSP

Charles Adu Boahen, former minister of state for finance

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has said Charles Adu Boahen, the former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, did engage in influence peddling and not actual criminal activity.

According to the OSP, the exposé conducted by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI firm did not uncover any actual criminal activity that would warrant further action by the Special Prosecutor.



In a statement, the OSP stated that "Though the conduct of Mr. Adu Boahen amounts to trading in influence or influence peddling, which is closely associated with corruption, there is no actual criminal prohibition of his acts in respect of which the OSP has a mandate to further act."



As a result of this determination, the Special Prosecutor directed the closure of the investigation.



However, the report left open the possibility of reopening the case if circumstances and additional facts come to light.



The allegations against Charles Adu Boahen were detailed in the investigative documentary titled "Galamsey Economy," published by Tiger Eye P.I.



"Though the conduct of Mr. Adu Boahen amounts to trading in influence or influence peddling, which is closely associated with corruption, there is no actual criminal prohibition of his acts in respect of which the OSP has a mandate to further act.

"On that reckoning, the Special Prosecutor directs the closure, at this time, of the investigation in respect of allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences involving Charles Adu Boahen contained in the investigative documentary titled Galamsey Economy published by Tiger Eye P.I. The investigation may be reopened should the circumstances and further facts so dictate," the OSP stated.



Below is the post





The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued its investigative findings into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



On November 14, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa… pic.twitter.com/FrHjjP18q9 — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) October 30, 2023

NAY/SEA