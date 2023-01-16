Adu Gyamfi is Rev. Kusi Boateng’s 'home name' – Exec. Dir. of National Cathedral

Rev. Kusi Boateng (NC Board Sec.) and Dr Paul Opoku Mensah (NC Exec. Director)

The name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has become topical following the publication of allegations that a board member and secretary of the National Cathedral project, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng was using the said name in an official capacity.

The allegations were contained in an exposé by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who cited a number of statutory documentations (passport, Voter ID cards) to back his claim.



National Cathedral Executive Director responds to name issue



Responding to the allegations posted on social media, Executive Director of the cathedral project, Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah told Accra-based Asaase Radio that they welcomed all the issues raised by the MP and the accountability processes he is pursuing.



He explained the contentious issue of double names relative to the secretary stating that the new name (Kwabena Adu Gyamfi) was known to be the home name of the secretary.



“I have always known that he is Adu Gyamfi, that is what I have been informed was his home name and, normally, I think there was even a Supreme Court decision that you can use your home name and other name interchangeably.



“But once again, he (Ablakwa) has sent it to CHRAJ and we will find out all the details,” Rev. Opoku Mensah stressed.

GHC2.6m loan from board secretary



In an earlier interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Dr. Opoku Mensah explained that allegations levelled against Kusi Boateng relative to GHC2.6 million supposedly irregular transaction from the secretariat to JNT Talent Centre Limited, a company related to the accused; were untrue.



“We had signed a contract, we were supposed to pay them (contractors) mobilization and that was part of the seed money from the state, and the state had actually transferred the money to the Minister of Finance but the Controller (and Accountant General) had asked for some time to pay it.



“We had already, kind of, postponed this payment to the contractors, so, a board member said he could help us top-up because he had some money we could just top it up to pay the contractors,” he clarified.





The Executive Director of the National Cathedral Paul Opoku-Mensah said on Asaase Radio he has always known Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, secretary to the board of Trustees as Adu Gyamfi



This comes after MP Ablakwa had accuswed the man of God of having double identity and using them pic.twitter.com/aB7u2QrLXu — Austine Woode (@obiMpenaAustine) January 16, 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu made damning allegations against Reverend Kusi Boateng in a social media post dated January 16, 2023.



The MP, who has assumed a dogged interest in the National Cathedral project especially with respect to use of public funds for its construction, alleged criminal dealings on the part of the board secretary in relation to some payments to a company he is directly associated with.



According to Ablakwa's findings, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, who is listed as a director of the company that received payment from the Cathedral, was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym.



SARA/DO