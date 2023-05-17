Aduana Stars petitions GFA to play game Accra Lions at the same time as Hearts vs Medeama

Players of Aduana Stars dubilate

The Public Relations Officer of Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong ‘Maestro’ says the club has officially written to the Ghana Football Association requesting that Aduana Stars game against Accra Lions should be played at the same time as when Hearts of Oak also take on Medeama SC.

The betPawa Premier League resumes this weekend for the match day-31 fixtures across all match venues but the top liner will be between Hearts of Oak and second-placed Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 21



League leaders will make a trip to the Accra Sports Stadium to face Accra Lions on Saturday in a late kick off at 6pm. The timing has raised eyebrows with regards to the outcome of Aduana’s game which could be a blessing for Medeama SC should Aduana fall to Accra Lions.



However, Oppong is of the view that the games are very crucial looking at the point gap between Aduana who have 52 points and Medeama SC with 50 points.



He asserts that both games should be played at the same time to ensure fairness. “We have officially written to the FA to schedule the Hearts of oak and Medeama game, to be played at the same time as Accra Lions versus Aduana Stars”, he told Kumasi FM.

With four games left to climax the 2022/23 campaign, the league is set to witness a unique twist as the remaining games are scheduled to be played simultaneously.



This decision comes in an effort to uphold the principles of fair play and deter any influences that could impact the outcome of the matches.



LSN/KPE