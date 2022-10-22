0
Adum booing: The president didn't hear anything - Eugene Arhin

President Nana Akufo-Addo did not hear any boos directed at him during his recent tour of the Ashanti Region, the Presidency has said.

Videos on social media showed the president’s convoy booed by some onlookers at the Kejetia market when he had gone to inspect ongoing works.

However, the Communications at the Jubilee House, Mr Eugene Arhin, said: “I didn’t hear anything".

"Even the president himself [didn’t hear anything]".

"Some of us were a little bit taken aback [by the report],” he said he told Accra-based Citi FM.

"It is just like, probably, what happened during the Global Citizen festival. A group of people standing somewhere doing their own thing, and they record… but meanwhile, once you are in front there, you literally don’t hear anything.”

Source: classfmonline.com
