Adum killing: Chairman Coka calls on youth to leave abusive relationships

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, former Ashanti Regional NPP chairman aspirant

A staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party NPP in the Ashanti Region, Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, known in politics as Coka, has waded into the gruesome murder of a young girl at Adum with a call on the youth to leave abusive relationships.

The NPP stalwart, who took to his social media handles to advise the youth on relationship-related issues, said it was better for one to leave an abusive partner in peace instead of engaging in acts that will land them in prison.



He has therefore urged the youth to make a firm and bold decision about whom they intend to choose as a lifetime partner to avoid regrets or abusive relationships.



His advice follows the arrest of one Inspector Ahmed Twumasi over the alleged murder of a 27-year-old lover Victoria Dapaah at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.



The suspect, who has been remanded one month into police custody by the Asokore Mampong District court, confessed to shooting the deceased over a Ghc5000 debt.

Read the full statement



To leave your partner to go in peace in relationships is always better than to spend the rest of your life in prison. Any relationship that you are in today, if your partner wants to depart or is not honest just leave him or her to go in peace. Don't let your emotions make your thoughts less logical; neither should you allow your emotions cloud your sense of judgement.



Try to forget about the years and the money spent. Threats will not bring the love back. Whatever decision you take in any relationship, please think about your future and your family. Don’t die for any human being because when there is life, there is hope. Coka, l care.