Adum murder: Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance

Ahmed Twumasi And Maadwoa Accused Ahmed Twumasi and Maa Adwoa

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Friends and family members of the murdered Adum lady besieged the premises of the Asokore Mampong district court in the Ashanti Region when Inspector Ahmed Twumasi made his first appearance before a judge.

The policeman is accused of murder for shooting and killing a lady he alleges is his girlfriend in an incident that has hogged the headlines since last week.

According to a report by Accra-based UTV's regional correspondent, the police detail on the day had a hard time bringing the suspect into the court premises as well as taking him away after the hearing.

Members of the family and friends clad in red and black are seen pointing fingers at the police team that had barricaded the entrance of the court with most of them wailing and other casting aspersions.

The accused, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, whose plea was not taken, has provisionally been charged with murder.

He will reappear before the court on May 30, 2023.

Inspector Twumasi shot 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah popularly called Maadwoa at close range several times killing her instantly.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 20 April 2023 around 9:30 pm.

The victim was said to have been shot six times in her head, neck, chest, and stomach by Inspector Twumasi for allegedly cheating on him.

The suspect took to his heels in a Pragya tricycle after the crime was committed.

The elder brother of the deceased, Emmanuel Oppong who said he had earlier tried to prevent her sister from going out told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that he heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene to see his sister in a pool of blood.

Oppong said they rushed her to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and was pronounced dead upon arrival.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
