Adum murder case: Journalists, family head denied entry into courtroom by prison officers

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Drama ensued at the Kumasi High Court 2 on Friday 13th October 2023 when journalists, Abusuapanin, and some family members of the late Victoria Dapaah aka Maadwoa, were denied entry into the courtroom.



Prison officers who besieged the entrance of the courtroom prevented the entry of these persons who sought to be part of the case hearing. The prison officers claimed that their actions were borne out of 'an order from above'.



Shocked by the action, most of these family members and journalists who spoke to GhanaWeb's correspondent described it as unprecedented.



According to them, this was the first time they had heard such an order since the inception of the case.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to October 23, 2023.



Her Ladyship Justice Rosemary Baah Tosu who presided over the case gave the order after the defence counsel for Ahmed Twumasi, the accused police officer, had refused to appear before the court.

Reacting to the new adjournment order in an interview with GhanaWeb, the disappointed family members said they see it as a tactical way to make them lose interest in the case.



However, according to the family, nothing was ever going to discourage them from following up on the case to the bottom.



"We see the lawyer is trying to use tactics that will make us lose interest in the case so that this murderer will be freed. We are telling them that there is no way we are going to stop following up the case. We will make sure this wicked murderer is going to pay for his deeds."



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi aka Taacum was arrested on 23rd April 2023 for allegedly murdering his late girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah at Adum on 20th April, same year.



The case which was initially handled by the Asokore Mampong District Court, was subsequently transferred to the Kumasi High Court.



This is the fifth sitting since its transfer to the high court.

