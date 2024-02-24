Adum murder case: Prison officer attempts to pull trigger on angry family members, creates chaotic scene

Accused Inspector Ahmed Twumasi and the late Victoria Dapaah

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

There was tension at the Kumasi High Court 2 on Tuesday, following an attempt by a ward officer to pull the trigger on family members of the late Victoria Dapaa, also known as Maadwoa who was murdered by Inspector Ahmed Twumasi.

In a YouTube video posted by ASIASE TV and sighted by GhanaWeb, the prison officer's action followed a rain of insults on the accused police officer who was escorted by the prison officers into a car after a court procedure.



In his attempt to stop the family members from insulting the officer, the ward officer attempted to pull a gun but was stopped by one of his colleague officers.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to March 20, 2024, where audio exhibits will be played to the court as evidence indicating conversations that ensued before Maadwoa's killing.



Abusuapanin Nana Addo Barimah who explained what exactly transpired in court further cautioned the ward officers to desist from threatening the aggrieved family members' lives.



TWI NEWS

In the video, some angry family members who spoke to the reporter bitterly explained what exactly transpired.



The angry family members who expressed disappointment in the prison officer's action threatened to deal with him in the next sitting should he behave that way.



Watch the video below:



