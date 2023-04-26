Adum murder case: You’ve dented the image of the police – Police prosecutor to Inspector Twumasi

Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare (left), Inspector Ahmed Twumasi (right)

The head of the police prosecutions in the Ashanti Region, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, is reported to have told the police officer accused of killing his girlfriend in Adum, a suburb of Kumasi, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, that his actions have tainted the image of the Ghana Police Service.

According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, the lead prosecutor for the case, said in court that he was appalled by the actions of Inspector Twumasi.



While addressing the court, the prosecutor could not believe that Inspector Twumasi could have engaged in such an act.



"He wondered why an officer of his calibre could be involved in such a dastardly act at a time the administration was working tirelessly to build public trust and confidence," parts of the myjoyonline.com report said.



Background:



Inspector Twumasi shot 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, popularly called Maadwoa, at close range several times, killing her instantly.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 20 2023, around 9:30 pm.



The victim was said to have been shot six times in the head, neck, chest, and stomach by Inspector Twumasi for allegedly cheating on him.



The suspect took to his heels in a Pragya tricycle after the crime was committed.



The elder brother of the deceased, Emmanuel Oppong, who said he had earlier tried to prevent her sister from going out, told Class News' Elisha Adarkwah that he heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene to see his sister in a pool of blood.



Oppong said they rushed her to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), and she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Friends and family members of the deceased besieged the premises of the Asokore Mampong district court in the Ashanti Region when Inspector Ahmed Twumasi made his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday.



According to a report by Accra-based UTV's regional correspondent, the police detail on the day had a hard time bringing the suspect into the court premises as well as taking him away after the hearing.



Members of the family and friends clad in red and black were seen pointing fingers at the police team that had barricaded the entrance of the court, with most of them wailing and others casting aspersions.



The accused, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, whose plea was not taken, has provisionally been charged with murder.



He will reappear before the court on May 30, 2023.

