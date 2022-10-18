Adum traders hoot at Akufo-Addo’s convoy as he tours Ashanti Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is continuing his tour of the Ashanti Region, which commenced on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Unlike the usual cheering and jamboree that meets the president in the New Patriotic Party’s stronghold during any visit, President Akufo-Addo’s convoy received hoots, boos and jeers as it made its way through the Central Business District of Kumasi.



As seen in videos shared via social media, some traders lined up along the stretch of the road booed away as the president and his convoy passed through the Adum Market to inspect the progress of work on the Kejetia/Central Market Project Phase II.



The booing of the president’s convoy has largely been attributed to the current state of the Ghanaian economy and the general economic hardship in the country.



Some three weeks ago, the president, in a similar fashion, was booed at a public event held at the Independence Square.



The president, who had mounted a podium to deliver an address during a Global Citizens Festival held in Ghana, was welcomed with wild boos and jeers.

With fuel prices increasing to record highs amidst high inflation and a poorly performing cedi against other major trading currencies, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the past months has not been in the good books of a significant part of the Ghanaian population.











