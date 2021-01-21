Adutwum, Godfred Dame ‘jumped’ to Ministerial positions

Dr. Adutwum was previously Deputy Education Minister and Godfred Dame was Deputy to Gloria Akuffo

Two former deputy ministers under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term in office have been nominated for substantive positions.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who is also Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe constituency and Godfred Dame have been nominated to take over the Education and Attorney General and Justice Ministries respectively as Ministers in charge.



Dr. Adutwum takes over from his previous boss, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who has now been moved to the Energy Ministry, whilst Godfred Dame takes over from Gloria Akuffo who previously was in charge of the Attorney General and Justice’ portfolio.



Other ministers like the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful have, however, been maintained in their ministries, whilst others like the Senior Ministry, Monitoring and Evaluation and Regional Re-Integration Ministries have been scrapped.

Here is the full list of ministerial nominees as presented by the presidency to parliament:



