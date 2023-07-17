Adutwum endorses Bawumia for NPP Flagbearership

Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has officially endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearership, ahead of the upcoming special college election.

Expressing his support for Dr. Bawumia at an endorsement meeting in Abountem, Dr. Adutwum commended the Vice President's dedication to the party and his understanding of education and socio-economic development.



"I know Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He has a good heart, and he laid his life for the party. Dr. Bawumia has stood for the hardworking people of Bosomtwe. But more importantly, he understands education and socio-economic development. He will be a better president," Dailyguide quoted the Education Minister as having said.



Dr. Adutwum highlighted the significant contributions of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia towards the restoration and development of the Bosomtwe District. He shared his personal achievements in education, including sending students to study engineering and medicine, and the graduation of engineers from UMaT.



The Education Minister praised Dr. Bawumia for his support and intervention during challenging times, emphasizing his gratitude for the Vice President's unwavering assistance.

"I am forced to do so because of one individual, Dr. Bawumia. So today, I want to declare here that all those who love Dr. Adutwum across the length and breadth of Ghana, I whole-heartedly and fully endorse the flagbearership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia," announced Dr. Adutwum.



He encouraged the delegates to work diligently to ensure the success of Dr. Bawumia's candidacy, emphasizing the Vice President's understanding of education and socio-economic development as essential qualities for effective leadership.



"The years ahead of us, which are four, eight and 16, let us vote for the NPP. If we can continue as a government, then there is no other person than Bawumia. He understands education and socio-economic development. He will be a better president," Dr. Adutwum stressed.



YNA/WA