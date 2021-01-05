Adutwum fetes widows at Bosomtwe

The practice has become a tradition for the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe since he won the seat

Deputy Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum on Saturday, January 1, 2021, had a get-together with some widows in his constituency to mark the new year.

In a Facebook post, Dr Adutwum said: “I had a get together with about 170 widows/widowers in my constituency at Jachie, my hometown, on Friday, 1st January 2021.



“Together, we dined, danced and motivated each other. This is what I do every year: a little token of cloth, food and cash; to put smiles on the faces of widows/widowers and incite hope in them”.



Similarly, the lawmaker is sponsoring thirty engineering students from the Bosomtwe constituency at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, in the next academic year.

According to him, the gesture is in line with his long-held objective to obtain 100 engineers and doctors each from the constituency before he leaves Parliament.



“My office has taken care of admission, tuition and accommodation of these 30 fresh students until they complete their various courses.



“This feat is part of (an already started) strategies and processes for the fulfilment of one of my political resolutions: to get, at least, 100 engineers and doctors each from my constituency by the time I leave office as MP. It is also a way to thank the Lord for how far He has brought me, looking at my story of how I nearly could not go to Secondary school because of poverty; and to also help others that might not have the opportunity to realize their dreams and potentials if they are not given a helping hand,” he announced on Facebook.