Adutwum sponsors 30 students towards his 100 engineers within 10 years vision

Dr. Yaw Adutwum poses with all 30 students going to UMaT to read engineering courses

MP for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has expressed great joy after he bid farewell to some thirty (30) students from his constituency who are the first batch of students to benefit from his vision to educate 100 engineers in the next ten years.

The MP expressed his excitement in a post he made on his official Facebook page describing it as "my vision of ensuring that Bosomtwe gets 100 engineers within the next ten years is on course."



All thirty (30) students will be pursuing engineering courses at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) at Tarkwa.



The former Deputy Minister of Education explained how he has fully paid all fees of the students including their accommodation fees.

"Dr. Adutwum has paid for everything about their education for the time they'd be here and hopes to build 100 world-class engineers over 10 years with this project in Bosomtwi," a journalist travelling with the MP shared on Facebook.



