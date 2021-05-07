Adwoa Safo, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, other MPs cited in Name and Shame trend

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Gender Minister, Adwoa Safo

Twitter has been set ablaze again with a trend #nameandshame just after the #FixTheCountry campaign seem to have been hit with a snag due to a court injunction placed on the demonstrators.

In the latest trend, tweeps are naming and shaming members of parliament who have either not embarked on any developmental project in their constituencies or have done little since they took over the MP position.



Among other parliamentarians that have received public backlash on social media include Majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Atwima Mponua MP.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, social media influencer, Kaly Jay after calling out the Majority leader in parliament said, "This man do nothing give Suame for like 28 years why. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu. #nameandshame



#FixGhanaNow"



" Isaac Asiamah, he has been in parliament for close to 16 years now but have nothing to show, just go to his constituency, galamsey headquarters na ho tweakiaaa. Wose wo y3 MP. #nameandshame," another tweep posted.

From the trends, the purpose of the hashtag is to put the MPs on their toes to fix deplorable roads in their constituencies, construct schools and hospitals as well as provide other social amenities for their constituents.





This man do nothing give suame for like 28 years why. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu#nameandshame#FixGhanaNow pic.twitter.com/R8C96FXzza — KALYJAY???? (@gyaigjimii) May 7, 2021

You can makeup your face but can't makeup the road. #nameandshame Adwoa Safo constituency pic.twitter.com/TyNbXJTkuj — drip.gad???????????????????? (@Derekvybez) May 7, 2021

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Knows Parliament House Needs Expansion But Can't Do Same To Suame Constituency Development #NameAndShame — MadLipz???????????? (@_sarge__) May 7, 2021

I #nameandshame the De facto Leaders causing our pain and destruction under this government! #FixGhanaNow #FixingTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/L431bz8Bcz — Jesus Saves ????❤️???????? (@GhanaSocialU) May 7, 2021

The side of Nzulezo you wont see;



Poverty.



This is the only school in the town and it’s almost collapsing, teachers refuse to be posted there because of poor living conditions.



But the government makes Money from them #NameandShame #FixGhanaNow pic.twitter.com/0pB3CVO5GF — ????✨???? (@Owiredua_xx) May 7, 2021

#NameAndShame#FixGhanaNow



OB Amoah



Mp for Akuapem South



Deputy Minister for local Goverment and Rural development pic.twitter.com/ul7Z3XKCTh — Ofb McKenzie ❄ (@merkyofb) May 7, 2021

This is Techiman where both NPP and NDC were fighting and it’s fighting to win the majority look at our roads #NameAndShame pic.twitter.com/Yn9uMRox6P — Pharell Gh (@PharellSarpong) May 7, 2021

William Owuraku Audio, MP for Afigya Kwabre South, Dep. Minister for Energy. You promised us better roads and reiterated it would be completed before elections. See how it's going.... Yabre#NameAndShame #FixingTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/Rrwz4If3x5 — Awingobit (@themakosam) May 7, 2021