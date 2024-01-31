Adwoa Safo breaks silence on election defeat, hints of political future

Adwoa Safo lost the Dome Kwabenya NPP primary to Mike Oquaye Jnr.

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo has finally spoken about her defeat in the Saturday, January 27, 2024, parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement dated January 30, 2024, the MP said she had become aware of certain publications in the media suggesting her imminent departure from the party to run in the 2024 general election as an independent candidate.



While shooting down the suggestion of leaving the NPP, Adwoa Safo stated that she remains committed to the party and its ideals and will work with the leadership of the NPP to foster unity.



“My attention has been drawn to several recent misinformation and speculation in the media regarding my political future in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in particular and the New Patriotic Party as a whole.



“I wish to clarify, that despite the setback and outcome of last Saturday’s parliamentary primaries in Dome-Kwabenya, I remain steadfast in my commitment to the shared values of the New Patriotic Party and our corporate quest to break the 8 with H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia come December 7, 2024.



“As a three-term Member of Parliament and a true party person, I am cognizant of the fundamental principles which underpin the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition for which internal competition and afterwards cooperation, remains the guiding light,” she stated.

On the issue of running for the elections as an independent candidate, Adwoa Safo stated thus:



“For the avoidance of doubt and without any shred of ambiguity, I reiterate that I have no intention whatsoever of running as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming December 7, 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and for that matter, at any point in the forseeable future.”



While thanking her supporters, delegates and constituents for her over 12 years tenure as MP, Adwoa Safo noted that she will be committing her near future to the party’s objective of working to retain power in the 2024 general election.



According to results declared by the Electoral Commission on Saturday, Mike Oquaye Jnr garnered a whopping 1,194 votes while Sarah Adwoa Safo acquired 328 votes a third contender Sheela Oppong finished last with 186 votes.



GA/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



