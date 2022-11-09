Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome-Kwabenya and embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini, has advanced a reason why embattled Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is returning to Parliament after a long absence.

Suhuyini in an interview on TV3, November 8, 2022, said it was curious that the lawmaker’s much-awaited return was coinciding with a vote of censure motion the Minority Caucus was due to move against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to him, the latest development is akin to the last time that she was in Parliament, that is to help with the passage of the 2022 Budget statement of the government.



“You know there is an important vote coming up?” Suhuyini asked New Day host Berla Mundi before adding: “The finance minister’s vote of censure, she has showed up. When did she last show up last minute? On the budget.



“They knew where she was, they could bring her, they just didn’t want to,” he submitted.



“When it is important to this government…remember Adwoa Safo told us the president is aware of her absence and the president understands her and the president has never denied it.

“For me, it is curious that an important vote is coming up….and the president has found a way and remember the president wants to save the Finance Minister at all costs, Adwoa is back,” he stressed.



Adwoa Safo makes no-show in Parliament



On Tuesday, November 8, when proceedings in Parliament started at about 11.38 am, her seat was empty indicating that she was not in the Chamber.



Journalists and even her colleague MPs were expecting to see her join the debate which was going on at the plenary but that did not happen.



Sarah Adwoa Safo's seat remained empty till the end of the day's proceedings at 2.00 pm.

It is, however, unclear why the MP, after her return to the country failed to show up in the House.



The MP was relieved of her ministerial post despite having been given extended leave from last year and her seat in Parliament is the subject of a heated debate between the Speaker and Leader of the Majority Group.



After referring her absence from Parliament to the Privileges Committee of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament said he investigated their work and was not satisfied with it and has since referred it to the floor of Parliament for a decision to be taken.



