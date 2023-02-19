Adwoa Safo makes first appearance in parliament for 2023

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has made her first appearance in parliament since the House resumed sitting on February 7, 2023.

The third session of the eighth Parliament resumed on February 7, 2023, after the house went on break for Christmas and new festivities.



Following the resumption of the house, Adwoa Safo did not make any appearance in the chamber even though she was in the country.



Adwoa Safo’s absence from parliament was one of the most discussed topics in the country in 2022. The discussion came on the back of her leaving the country after the 2022 budget was passed on November 26, 2021.



However, on November 11 2022, Adwoa Safo officially resumed her parliamentary duties following her return from the United States of America.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on October 26, 2022, ruled that the report of the committee set up to look into her case and that of two other MPs who absented themselves for a number of sittings should be presented before the whole house for a debate.

Alban Bagbin dismissed the objection of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to the admissibility of the committee report for the consideration of the house.



“As I have noted in this ruling, the decision (sic) on not to admit a motion is the exclusive preserve of the Speaker. In view of the foregoing, the House is well within its right to receive and consider reports of the committee and make a determination arising out of the consideration.



“In the circumstances, it is my ruling that the motion was rightfully admitted and the report of the committee is subject to the consideration of the house. It goes without saying that the (sic) objection of the Majority Leader today (sic) is hereby dismissed…” he concluded his verdict.







YNA/KPE